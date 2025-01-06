Career guidance event inspires Bulawayo learners

Learners from various schools attend a career guidance event organised by Women Inspired Empowerment Institute (WIEI), in partnership with Lupane State University (LSU), Big Academy, ABMA Education, and the Pan African Leadership Institute at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo on Saturday

Lesley Chikudo, [email protected]

THE Women Inspired Empowerment Institute (WIEI), in partnership with Lupane State University (LSU), Big Academy, ABMA Education, and the Pan African Leadership Institute, hosted a transformative career guidance event at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The initiative was aimed at equipping learners from various schools across Bulawayo with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate their career paths effectively.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including high school students, educators, and members of the Junior Council, all eager to explore career opportunities and gain insights into thriving in a competitive job market.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in interactive workshops and panel discussions led by industry leaders and career experts. Topics ranged from crafting compelling resumes and mastering interview techniques to understanding the power of networking in career advancement.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele who was among the guest speakers, delivered a keynote address, captivating the audience with her insights on community service and its impact on career growth.

“Law enforcement is more than maintaining order; it’s about serving and protecting our communities. I encourage our youth to consider careers that contribute positively to society,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele also tackled pressing social issues, such as drug abuse and gender-based violence, urging students to take a stand.

“As future leaders, your choices today will shape tomorrow. Stand against violence and substance abuse, and you have the power to make a difference,” she said

Speaking at the event Dr Nothando Moyo, founder of the WIEI, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in inspiring the younger generation.

“Our goal is to empower students with the tools to make informed career choices. With the right guidance, they can pursue their passions and achieve their aspirations,” she said.

Dr Moyo encouraged students to follow their dreams and avoid succumbing to societal pressures.

“It’s crucial to choose your own path. Don’t let external expectations dictate your journey. Embrace your dreams and pursue them with confidence. Education unlocks doors, and we want our youth to dream big,” she said.

Dr Thando Ndiweni, a medical professional, shared insights into the evolving nature of the medical field.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, we need more doctors, more leaders, and individuals who can think critically and adapt.

“It’s not just about going to a medical school, it’s about understanding that you can have an impact no matter where you are,” he said.

Entrepreneur Mr Nkosana Mazibisa shared his journey, emphasising the importance of resilience and innovation.

“Success comes with challenges. Embrace failure as a stepping stone to achieving your dreams,” he said.

Engineers from local industries highlighted the growing demand for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers, urging students to equip themselves with technical skills to drive the economy forward.

Learners expressed their appreciation for the event, noting its value in broadening their career horizons.

“This event opened my eyes to opportunities I hadn’t considered before. The workshops were incredibly helpful, and I feel more confident about my future,” said Thabo Ngwenya, a learner from a local school.

The collaboration between educational and leadership institutions underscores a collective commitment to supporting youth in their career journeys.

By connecting students with industry professionals, the event, not only provided valuable information but also created a platform for meaningful dialogue, ensuring the next generation is equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving job market.