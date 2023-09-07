Carjacker arrested 3 months later

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO man who allegedly stole a car in June was arrested on Monday, following intensive police investigations.

SAMUEL Marufu (34) of Nkulumane suburb allegedly stole the vehicle from Reigate in Umguza after the owner left the engine running, with the keys in the ignition.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, in a statement, said the complainant saw an unidentified person driving off in his vehicle into Sauce Town area.

He made a police report after a failed attempt to follow the thief using a well-wisher’s vehicle.

“Detectives from Vehicle Theft Squad activated their sources, engaged stakeholders and members of the public in a bid to identify the accused person who was not known by the time,” Insp Ncube.

He said members of the public through their work and good relationship were able to identify Samuel Marufu as the accused.

“Information was received by the police which led to the arrest of the accused on the 4th of September 2023 as he was drinking beer at corner H. Chitepo and 3rd Avenue, Bulawayo. Upon being interviewed the accused admitted to have stolen the motor vehicle and sold it to a man aged 30 of Charumbira Village in Mberengwa,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the car was recovered at Insiza and its total worth is US$3 000.

“Police would like to appreciate the members of the public who helped with information that led to the arrest of the accused person. We also warn members of the public to desist from leaving the engine running with keys in the ignition port,” said the provincial spokesperson.