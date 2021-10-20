Carl Joshua Ncube divorces wife

Online Reporter

COMEDIAN Carl Joshua Ncube and his wife Nelsy have split.

This was announced by Ncube on Facebook.

“This week I asked my wife for a divorce. We have not been getting along for a while, added to the fact that I am also going through depression and my health has been steadily deteriorating. After many discussions we have decided to go on separation while I seek professional help for my depression so that after this process, we can have a chance to deal with our marriage through counselling.

“As such we are just kindly requesting some time to deal with some huge issues privately if you can allow us that. Thank you,” wrote Ncube on his Facebook account.