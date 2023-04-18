Carl Joshua Ncube in University of Zimbabwe’s Innovation Hub

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

POPULAR comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube is one of the most innovative men in the precinct and such innovative dexterity has led to him being part of the University of Zimbabwe’s Innovation Hub.

Ncube who is an architect, and rural tourism expert will be responsible for teaching the University of Zimbabwe students about tourism with the idea of pushing the country’s tourism sector forward.

The self-proclaimed Rural BnB CEO is building a Bed and Breakfast (BnB) facility in Victoria Falls.

He shared this on his Twitter account.

“Carl Joshua Ncube’s Rural BnB was accepted into the University of Zimbabwe’s Innovation Hub. The project will receive funding and technical support to bring life to an essential component of the country’s objective to amplify innovative ideas and projects,” read part of the tweet.

He told Chronicle Showbiz that his acceptance is “huge” as his theories will be scrutinised by students.

“This is huge for me. Being accepted into the UZ Innovation Hub shows how seriously the Government is in need of Innovative ideas for this area. All my theories get to be scrutinised by peers, students, lecturers, and professors alike. My project has many disciplines and my hope is to inspire a rural-led academic approach,” he said.

Last month, Ncube traded jokes for chalk after he delivered a lecture at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) in Harare as part of his drive to push the rural tourism agenda across the country. – @MbuleloMpofu