Carl Joshua Ncube launches eMagazine to promote Zimbabwe’s tourism

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

RENOWNED comedian, chef, and United Nations Tourism Special Ambassador for Gastronomy, Carl Joshua Ncube, is embarking on an exciting nationwide mission to showcase Zimbabwe’s hidden gems through his innovative Tourizim eMagazine.

With this initiative, Ncube aims to produce engaging content that highlights the country’s diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and delectable cuisine.

“Zimbabwe is a treasure trove waiting to be explored. Through the Tourizim eMagazine, I want to shine a spotlight on the beauty of our nation and inspire both locals and international visitors to discover all that Zimbabwe has to offer,” he said.

Ncube’s tour will involve partnerships with local businesses and tourism stakeholders, creating unique experiences designed to attract visitors from around the globe.

By leveraging his extensive network and influence, he hopes to forge connections that will enhance the tourism landscape in Zimbabwe.

“I’ve always believed that humour and gastronomy go hand in hand,” he remarked.

“By combining my love for food and travel, I can connect with audiences on a personal level and promote the rich cultural tapestry of our nation.”

Through the eMagazine, Ncube plans to offer a fresh perspective on Zimbabwe’s attractions, inspiring audiences to explore the nation’s beauty and hospitality.

“We have incredible stories to tell, and I want to share them with the world,” he added.

In addition to showcasing tourist destinations, Ncube is committed to highlighting Zimbabwe’s culinary delights. His collaborations with local chefs and food producers will elevate the country’s reputation as a gastronomic destination.

“Our cuisine is diverse and of high quality, and I want to entice travelers to embark on culinary adventures here in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Ncube’s nationwide tour is a testament to his commitment to promoting the tourism industry.

“By showcasing our attractions and culinary offerings, we can create a more vibrant and sustainable future for our economy,” he emphasised.

“I hope to inspire a new generation of travellers to discover the wonders of Zimbabwe.” – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu