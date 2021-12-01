Carl Joshua Ncube pens 4th book

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Funny man, Carl Joshua Ncube has penned his fourth book titled Chikafu.

The digital recipe book is expected to be launched on the 15th of this month and is available for pre-order before the day of the launch.

Carl, who is a celebrity chef is not new to gourmet books and with this instalment, cooks must expect a century of Zimbabwean traditional recipes.

“My fourth book concentrates on traditional recipes. There are also DIY instructions on everyday stuff in the shops inclusive of ham, biltong, ginger beer and also 25 cocktail recipes as well,” said Carl.

He said he is using this as an escape route to depression that he is currently battling. – @eMKlass_49