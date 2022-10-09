Carl Joshua Ncube ready to perform again

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

COMEDIAN Carl Joshua Ncube is readying to hit the stage and deliver rib-cracking stand-up comedy on Saturday at Reps Theatre in Harare.

This will be part of his “triumphant return” to performing on stage since the advent of the Covid-19 surge in 2019.

“Carl Joshua Ncube’s Homecoming” comedy show will herald and serve as practice for shows to come.

The funny man told Chronicle Showbiz that amidst all of the misfortunes that befell him lately, he is excited to be back.

“I’m back! This show marks my triumphant return to the stage after Covid-19 lockdowns and this is an exciting time for me. This is a once-off show for me and my team to start preparing which content I’ll be using for my tours since I’m preparing to start touring again,” he said.

Ncube, famous for his debut comedy show dubbed “The Big Announcement” said before Covid-19 hit the globe, he had plans to stage a number of shows, but this was stalled by the pandemic.

“It’s been quite a while since I last performed. It was before the pandemic surely. At the time, I was planning to travel around the world to do a series of shows then we couldn’t travel and I cancelled so many shows,” said Ncube.

Indeed, this upcoming show will do Ncube a world of good and carry his moment forward as he recently stayed put in Bulawayo for a couple of culinary endeavours, was featured on a food review

YouTube show and also premiered his recipe book, Chikafu online. – @eMKlass_49