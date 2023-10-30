Carl Joshua Ncube ready to roast Nigel Chanakira

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Comedian and celebrity chef, Carl Joshua Ncube said he will go all out when he hosts the Simuka Comedy-sponsored Roast of businessman and founder of Kingdom Bank, Nigel Chanakira at the Reps Theatre in Harare on November 22.

A comedy roast is a gathering where a single guest, usually a celebrity, is the target of peers’ jokes and ridicule, typically in front of an audience. The roasters are often set up on a “dais” or raised platform where they stay throughout the roast.

Known for his sharp wit and fearless approach, Ncube is expected to deliver punchlines that will leave the audience in stitches.

He laid bare his intentions to verbally-desecrate the business mogul.

“Last time with Temba Mliswa, I held back so much and this time around, it’s going to be epic. Nigel is someone I know very well and that makes my job very easy. It promises to be a night of non-stop laughter and clever puns,” Ncube said.

Joining Ncube on the panel will be a diverse mix of socialites, comedians and musicians. Among them will be popular radio personality MisRed, singer Pauline Gundidza, talented rapper Maskiri and the entertaining comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa.

Adding an unexpected twist to the line-up will be Chanakira’s son, Panashe, who is set to unleash his comedic chops on his father.

Sikhonjwa who recently relocated to Harare promised to be at his comic best in this business meets comedy affair.

“It will be very interesting roasting a business mogul because I know a lot about him from his friends who went to school with him and some who worked with him. It’s going to be crazy.

“I’ve learnt that there are people out there who have crazy humour skills but are not in the industry. I think Nigel may be one of those people from what I’ve gathered so it should be fire,” Sikhonjwa said.

Comedy roasts have been on the rise in Zimbabwe with notable ones being those of musician Novuyo Seagirl and Temba Mliswa. — @MbuleloMpofu