Carl Joshua Ncube redefines fashion with SRB Movement

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

CARL Joshua Ncube is a man on a mission to challenge stereotypes and celebrate the allure of village life. As a renowned comedian, founder, and CEO of Rural BnB, he’s not stopping at making people laugh; he’s launching a fashion line that aims to transform the perception of Strong Rural Background (SRB).

The SRB fashion line by Rural BnB is not just about clothing; it’s a movement to reshape how Africans view their rural roots. Ncube is determined to dispel the misconception that those with a strong rural background are outdated or non-progressive.

“Many times, people think that folks from the rural area are illiterate and foolish. That is far from the truth,” he passionately asserts.

Growing up without exposure to rural life, Ncube felt a sense of envy towards those who did. Now, he’s immersed in the beauty of village living and wants to share it with the world through this clothing line. The SRB brand showcases heritage, success, innovation, and pride — far from the derogatory connotations once associated with the term.

Beyond stylish apparel, Ncube envisions a bigger impact. He dreams of nurturing future football stars from rural settings and giving them a chance to shine in the world of sports.

“We also want the clothing brand to sponsor a youth rural soccer league. The academy will nurture and sell players discovered. Imagine a rural Peter Ndlovu playing in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and what that will mean to the village he was discovered in!” Ncube envisions.

The brand, starting with a range of T-shirts, hoodies, and sleeveless puffy jackets, has exciting plans for expansion. Caps, hats, tents, camping gear, car accessories, cooler boxes, braai stands, and culinary accessories are in the works — all inspired by the charm of rural life.

For Ncube, the journey to embracing village living has been a divine one. As a village tourism ambassador, he believes his path led to Victoria Falls for a reason.

“I think God specifically made my life like that because I am bringing a more tourist-like appreciation to rural life,” he muses.

Through his clothing line and Rural BnB venture, Ncube aims to offer a unique perspective on rural living, inviting people from all walks of life to experience its beauty.

The clothing pieces bear inscriptions like “Loving village living,” “Certified villager,” and “Rural vibes,” reflecting Ncube’s genuine affection for the rural way of life.

In a world where fashion often mirrors urban trends, Ncube dares to be different. He’s weaving together the fabric of culture, heritage, and pride, celebrating the spirit of Strong Rural Background with each stitch.