Carl Joshua Ncube set for double-header of shows

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IT will be a busy Friday for comedian Carl Joshua Ncube as he is set to be part of two events in one night.

Carl will be the opening act at the Trade Fair Laughs comedy show slated for Friday at Hope Centre and later, he will be hosting the Tariro NeGitare-organised Acoustic Night at The Oasis.

In an interview, the comedian said he is happy to be part of the events saying he will balance the two very well.

“I’m excited to be part of the two events. Working with Tariro NeGitare is special because I was discovered by her as a comedian and her platform is what nurtured me. I’ll balance things up by being the opening act at The Trade Fair Laughs and then afterward, host the Acoustic Night,” said Ncube.

With the comedy sector mourning the death of late stand-up comedian Clive Chigubu, the show will have a special tribute to him and there will be a donation booth for those who would love to contribute in any way with the assistance of Mzoe7 and Emma Nxumalo.

Bulawayo-based vocalist and guitarist, Tariro NeGitare said patrons should expect a fun-filled family experience.

“We’re expecting a fun-filled evening in a family-friendly space. The line-up will include some amazing local artists like Zarae, Gugu, Adrian and Des who are regulars at the Magitare Acoustic Nights. Tarirai and Tapiwa Nyengera are making their debuts on the platform,” said Tariro NeGitare.

The Mazuva Haafanane singer heaped praise on Carl Joshua Ncube and said he is easy to work with.

“Working with Carl has been really fun. He is a ball of energy, full of ideas and new concepts. So, I learn a lot from him,” she said.

@eMKlass_49