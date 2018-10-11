Carl Joshua, wife celebrate sixth anniversary in style

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

COMEDIAN Carl Joshua Ncube and his wife Nelsy were treated to a wedding anniversary to remember by the Victoria Falls Hotel on Tuesday.

The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary on Tuesday and was treated to a seven-course dinner and a night in the hotel’s honeymoon suite.

According to Carl who refers to himself as the country’s unofficial tourism ambassador, they had planned to celebrate the day with a movie night but the five-star hotel offered them a better deal which he described as the best gift ever.

“Special thanks to The Victoria Falls Hotel for your gift to me and Nelsy Ncube to celebrate our wedding anniversary. The seven course meal with wine pairings for each course was amazing as well as your team.

“We had planned on a movie night but we prefer your plan,” posted Carl on his Facebook page.

Takesure Zamar welcomes daughter

Meanwhile, gospel sensation Takesure Zamar Ncube is a happy man as he is now a father.

The gospel musician who wowed many at the Gwanda International Gospel Music Festival announced the birth of his daughter christened Ariah Rendani Ncube to his followers on Facebook yesterday.

He also had some words of encouragement for his daughter quoting a Bible verse Deuteronomy chapter 6 verses 5-7 which reads: “I gave her this charge as her father. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength. And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart.

“You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up.”

The birth of Ariah Rendani comes three years after Takesure Zamar married his sweetheart Kudzai Marova.