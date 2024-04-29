Carl Maswoswa launches Mindreset programme in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

POPULAR local life coach and toastmaster Carl Maswoswa, recently launched the mind reset programme at The Samaritans as he seeks to empower the Bulawayo community with transformative life skills that will propel individuals into the echelons of greatness.

He told Chronicle Showbiz the importance of fortifying the mind.

“In this fast paced life, most of the times we lose track of where we want to be, thus, mind reset is particularly important as it plays the defining moment in one’s success journey and as long as it is not calibrated and recalibrated it will lose relevance.

“The ability to win in any situation is a culmination of a lot of factors with the main anchor being your mind. What you feed your mind is exactly what you get out of it. How your life is today, it is a result of the quality of decisions you have made. You may have suffered loss, disappointment, rejection or a heartbreak. Life is not easy; you have to rise above every situation; – it is either you run the day or you let the day run you over,” he said.

The programme tackles cerebral issues, confidence, life principles, personality types, generational wealth among other topical issues which were compiled into a workbook.

Starting off as a WhatsApp group community in 2021, the initiative got an overwhelming response, thus an open call was made to the general public through various platforms for interested participants to register and attend the first ever physical meeting.

Maswoswa is a founding member of a Coaching and Mentoring Club at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in partnership with the International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation with a slot on Skyz Metro FM Radio as a resource person delivering presentations on all things self-improvement.

His vocal prowess has led to him serving as the Area Director for Toastmasters Zimbabwe and President for Supreme Toastmasters Club for the year 2023/24 and as the Partnership Director for Coach Emmah Incorporation.

He is also a recipient of the prestigious Institute of Corporate Directors of Zimbabwe Most Influential 40 Under 40 Young Business Leaders in Zimbabwe 2024.

The programme is part of Maswoswa’s initiative to let the Bulawayo community challenge the status quo and be more involved in positions of power in family, community and international spaces developing an ecosystem of self-sustenance rather than dependence for the coming generations.

The registered attendees walked away with a free workbook, t-shirt and a chance to network with other like-minded people whilst exhibiting their products.

Other visionaries who were at the event include Edith Kasukuwere, Nigel Mapfumo, Rumbidzayi Svosve and Cynthia Priscilla Chieza, giving credibility and support to one of their own.

Different organisations and individuals from all walks of life came through to learn from this ground-breaking and auspicious mindreset programme.

Toastmasters Zimbabwe has proved to be an integral part in grooming eloquent speakers fit for debates and public speaking over the years. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu