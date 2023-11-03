Carling Black Label launches DJ Clash

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LEADING brewer, Delta Corporation has launched a competition for wheel-spinners to broaden their reach within the arts sector.

Delta Beverages, known for organising the Chibuku Neshamwari Dance Festival articulated its ambitions in a press statement released on Friday.

“Carling Black Label is thrilled to launch the “Carling Black Label DJ Clash” competition this year. Music plays an integral part in our consumers’ lives, and what better way to engage our consumers through what they love. Last year, the Carling Black Label DJ clashes were launched on a modest scale, targeting aspiring university student DJs. The property was a huge success, with overwhelming support and excitement from both participants our consumers. As a result, the decision was made to expand it to the mainstream market,” read part of the statement.

The Carling Black Label DJ Clashes will be held in four stages targeting both aspiring and professional DJs. The stages will include registering and uploading a 90 seconds mixtape via WhatsApp with the adjudicating panel selecting the best 24 mixtapes per region.

Delta Corporation confirmed that regional competitions started in Masvingo on 27 October at Caravan Park and will end on 15 December with consumers voting for the best DJs through a sound meter at Eclipse Pub and Grill in Harare.

The First prize will be USD 500 and second prize USD 250. Eight regions will participate namely, Bulawayo, Harare North, Harare South, Chitungwiza, Chinhoyi, Gweru, Masvingo and Mutare with a total of 24 DJs qualifying for the national finals to be held in Bulawayo on 22 December.

This is the time when wheel-spinners will battle it out for the ultimate prize consisting of USD 3 000, a laptop, controller, cordless microphone, and sound monitor whilst the first runner up will walk away with USD 2 000, studio monitor and cordless microphone. – @MbuleloMpofu