Carling Black Label Pool championships move to Gwanda 

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

GWANDA will be among the five centres that will host the second weekend of the Carling Black Label National Pool Championships qualifiers on Saturday, June 10.

The Zimbabwe Pool Association (Zipa) is expecting Gwanda, Harare, Kariba, Mutare and Kwekwe to have flawless qualifiers just like the opening weekend matches that were played on June 3 in Zvishavane, Mutoko, Chinhoyi, Rusape and Chitungwiza.

“The first set of the qualifiers were successfully held. All the games went on smoothly. After having such a bright opening of this exciting contest, we are looking forward to week two where we hope to continue on that bright footing. We are pleased to say action now shifts to Harare, Gwanda, Kariba, Kwekwe and Mutare,” said Zipa public relations officer, Donald Wadawu.

The qualifiers will run up to July 1 at provinces that are compliant with Zipa requirements relating to affiliation fees and player databases or have made acceptable arrangements.

Marondera, Chegutu, Mvurwi, Gweru, Murambinda and Chiredzi will host their qualifiers next weekend, with Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Beitbridge and Chivhu being joined by Harare in hosting qualifiers for the weekend of June 24.

The last qualifiers set for July 1 will be held at Kadoma, Hwange, Chipinge, Bindura and Masvingo.

Meanwhile, the competition is open to participants above 18-years-old.

Registration is being done online by dialing *788# and following the instructions.

To qualify for the tournament, each participant shall be required to purchase 4 pints/cans or 4 quarts of a Carling Black Label beer, with ZIPA providing tokens.