Carmen Hwarari shines with album showcase in Malawi

Mbulelo Mpofu

IN a celebration of shared heritage and artistic fusion, Carmen Hwarari alongside fellow Zimbabwean artistes shone with her showcase of her second album, “Listen” in Malawi.

First unveiled in Harare last December, the album was showcased at the BICC Auditorium in Lilongwe with the support of NBS Bank Malawi. Zimbabwean poet, Albert Nyathi, musician Dereck Mpofu, and the acclaimed dance troupe, Iyasa, also graced the launch.

The 11-track masterpiece, featuring soul-stirring pieces like “Ngcwele”, “Broken Glass”, “Stango” and collaborative works “Ma Africa” with Albert Nyathi and “Arise Africa” with Dereck Mpofu, is more than just music; it is a journey of healing, promoting wellness and mental health. Basically, it is a tapestry of African experiences, blending narratives of resilience, triumph and the spectrum of human emotions into a therapeutic musical production.

Speaking from Malawi, Nkululeko Innocent Dube, the director of Iyasa, expressed his enthusiasm: “It’s a privilege to contribute to Carmen’s vision and bring our performance art to new horizons. We’re thrilled to present our craft in Lilongwe and connect with the audience here.”

Said Albert Nyathi: “It’s a thrilling venture that reminds us of our unity and shared past. This album is a beacon of regional collaboration with the power to deepen our bonds.”

Q Malewezi, a Malawian poet and musician, also reflected on his involvement.

“Being part of ‘Listen’ was an honour, and I’m confident it will resonate on a global stage. Carmen’s dual role as a stellar artist and creative director makes this production a compelling experience.”

Dereck Mpofu added: “The cultural and musical intertwining of Zimbabwe and Malawi is profound. Performing here is a unique chance to engage with the audience and celebrate our common beats.”

Hwarari expressed her happiness at the feat of achieving an audience outside his home turf.

“I felt very nervous and anxious! It was very nerve-wracking, doing something big in a different country. From co-ordination, accommodation, food, rehearsals, marketing, tickets, to be honest, it was such a heavy toll.

“However, it was worth it. I’ve been supported from all ends and sides! I’m grateful and very happy,” she said. Hwarari is a vibrant, gifted young Zimbabwean singer, musician and music teacher who is passionate about music and the arts, a path she has followed throughout her life, which has led her to become highly respected in music circles.

Born and raised in Bulawayo, with a profound passion for music and the arts, Hwarari was drawn to the stage from childhood. After graduating from Midlands State University in 2010, she continued her journey with fellow students in the group “African Destiny”. She had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed figures in the Zimbabwean music industry, including Busi Ncube, Andy Brown, Willis Wataffi Afirika and Adam Chisvo, among others.

Now based in Malawi, she has not only toured different countries as a performer, but has also had the opportunity to lead workshops, training people on Zimbabwean music and culture.

Despite facing the challenge of losing her voice during her first pregnancy, the musician remained undeterred in her musical aspirations. Unable to sing for two years, she persevered, driven by her conviction that her purpose was rooted in music.

"I knew deep down in my heart that there is still a race I must run. I was patient and believed in Him whose mandate I carry today," she said in an interview when she launched her debut album.