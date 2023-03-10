“Carnival to remain firmly rooted in Victoria Falls” . . . as organisers line up 13 events across nine locations

Showbiz Reporter

Following news that the much-loved Victoria Falls Carnival will be spreading to neighbouring Livingstone, Zambia this year, event organisers have cleared the air and assured locals and fans of the event that the carnival will remain firmly rooted in Victoria Falls.

This comes after confusion and speculation that the event could be moving to Zambia permanently. For this year’s edition, the carnival will host two editions from April 28-28 to 30 with some activities taking place at the Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya in Livingstone and some at the Elephant Hills Resort.

“While our carnival is expanding to include events in Zambia this year, we remain firmly rooted in Victoria Falls, the home and heart of our carnival” – Vic Falls Carnival organisers assured people.

They also said the two countries will have the same artistes performing although people will be expected to buy separate tickets for the two editions. Thirty artistes drawn from “all corners of Africa” are set to perform with Oskido, Musa Keys, Enzo Ishall, Khoisan, Mac G & Sol, Anita Jaxson, Black Motion, LKG, Mafikizolo, Top Cheri, DJ Rimo, Jah Prayzah and 9umba Toss Mdoovar have been unveiled thus far.

Following the announcement of the event moving into another territory last week, there was confusion among patrons. Some said they were confused about whether to book accommodation in Zimbabwe or Zambia.

Below are some questions that continue to be asked by show attendees and responses by event organisers.

Q. The confusion on this year’s Carnival is just too much. One doesn’t even know where to secure accommodation. Is it in Vic Falls or in Livingstone?

A. We have expanded! Our carnival now spans Vic Falls and Livingstone! Tickets to these events need to be purchased separately, but the same artistes will perform on both line-ups

Q. So, if you have already bought tickets for Zim Vic falls Carnival, does it mean one can also attend the carnival in Zambia using the same ticket or one would have to buy again to attend the festival in Zambia?

A. These are two separate tickets.

Q. Do you guys still have the train party?

A. Unfortunately not as the train company was not maintaining the vehicles. We however have 13 events lined up across nine locations this year. It’s our biggest edition yet!