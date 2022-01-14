Cars with no number plates to be impounded

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have said all vehicles with no licence plates or Temporary Identification Cards (TICs) will be impounded starting from tomorrow to fight crimes committed using such vehicles.

According to the police, there have been a lot of crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and rape, involving vehicles without licence plates.

In a statement, the Press, Public and International Relations, Chief Superintendent Staff Officer to the Commissioner-General of Police, Blessmore Chishaka, said they were concerned by the rise in crime involving these vehicles.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is deeply concerned by the deliberate disregard of road traffic regulations by drivers of unregistered and plate-less motor vehicles. Unregistered and plate-less vehicles are also being used to commit crimes such as robberies, murder, kidnapping, rape and other heinous crimes.

“In order to tame this wanton disregard of traffic laws and the continued commission of crimes by drivers and criminals who use unregistered and plate-less vehicles, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will escalate operations to bring this scourge to an end,” said Chief Supt Chishaka.

“Effective from 15th January 2022, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will embark on an operation targeting plate-less, unregistered and unlicensed vehicles in order to bring some semblance of order on our roads and reduce incidents of crime.

All vehicles that do not display either standard number plates or Temporary Identification Cards (TICs) will be impounded and processed through referral to courts and payment of fines,” said Chief Supt Chishaka.

He urged members of the public to avoid boarding unregistered or plate-less vehicles as they risk being robbed, murdered, raped or falling prey to other forms of crime.

“We are therefore, appealing to motorists and the general public to co-operate as we embark on this operation meant to bring sanity on our roads and to curb heinous crimes being committed by unscrupulous elements in society. Those with a penchant for committing crimes are warned that we will deal decisively with them and the full wrath of the law will take its course.”

Last year, a gang of six armed robbers driving a Honda Fit without licence plates raided a Bureau De Change in Bulawayo before hijacking a car and made off with an undisclosed amount of money in foreign currency.

