Cash-in-transit armed robbers get away with US$100 000

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

FOUR armed robbers got away with US$100 000 and R500 000 on Monday morning after robbing a cash-in-transit Safeguard vehicle which was delivering money at a Mukuru branch along 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street in Bulawayo.

One of the men shot at people who were queuing outside the branch while his accomplishes went for the money boxes.

The men, who were armed with guns, reportedly drove off as security guards tried shooting at their silver car.

More details to follow…