Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited’s ZSE suspension lifted

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

FINANCIAL technology firm, Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited has resumed trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) after the firm yesterday managed to publish its financial results for the year ended February 28, 2021.

Cassava was suspended from trading on the bourse early this month.

Last week, Cassava announced that it had managed to resolve the technical accounting issues that delayed the publication of its financial results for the concerned period, which were released yesterday.

In a public notice yesterday, the ZSE said: “Further to the public notice issued on 4 October 2021, the ZSE hereby notifies the investing public that suspension of trading in the shares of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited on the ZSE will be lifted with effect from 19 October 2021.

“Trading in Cassava securities was suspended after the issuer failed to publish its audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2021.

“Cassava managed to publish its audited financial statements on 18 October 2021. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe approved ZSE’s application for the lifting of suspension in the trading of Cassava’s shares.” [email protected]