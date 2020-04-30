Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe rebrands

Business Reporter

CASSAVA Smartech Zimbabwe has rebranded its medical insurance business Steward Health to Maisha Health Fund.

Cassava Smartech chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, said the rebranding would reposition the business to reflect its enhanced product packages.

“The rebranding reflects our drive to enhance our medical insurance offering to leverage our digital platforms and promote greater inclusion and wider access to quality health care by many,” he said.

Mr Chibi said the new Maisha Health Fund would offer clients greater control of their medical insurance and offer a wide variety of affordable packages to choose from, that suit the customer’s unique needs and lifestyle.

“The enhanced value proposition will offer more benefits to clients beyond just the traditional medical insurance benefits of consultation, drugs and access to medical procedures,” he said..

The Maisha Health Fund packages is set to leverage Cassava Smartech group assets and synergies and see customers enjoying benefits such as free hospital cashback, free EcoSure funeral cover, free connected health device for diabetes and hypertension patients, Mr Chibi said.

Cassava HealthTech chief operating officer Mr Denver Phiri said the new product would offer clients access to a wide network of healthcare services providers. He said the enhanced product package would be provided through new partnerships with Vaya Express and selected pharmacies, enabling clients and patients to access vital drugs and medication even during the lockdown or circumstances permitting only limited movement.