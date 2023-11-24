Cassper Nyovest confirms performance at HCM All White Festival

Online Writer

SOUTH Africa rapper Cassper Nyovest has confirmed that he will be performing at the HCM All White Festival pencilled for next week.

The event, in its second edition, will be held at Queens Sports Club PM December 2, a shift from last year’s which was held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 4.

Cassper Nyovest will headline alongside Winky D, supported by Fab G MshanakaGogo, Killer T, Mzoe 7, socialite and comedian Mai TT, Bazooka, Jah Signal, DJ Mzoe, DJ Eugy, and DJ Ash T.

In a video circulating on social media, Cassper Nyovest encouraged fans to come and fill up the venue and have a great time at the show.