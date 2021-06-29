Breaking News
Covid-19 LATEST: More than 50 MSU students ...

Covid-19 LATEST: More than 50 MSU students ...

Cassper Nyovest dragged for throwing shade at Bafana Bafana

29 Jun, 2021
Cassper Nyovest dragged for throwing shade at Bafana Bafana Cassper Nyovest cracked a joke at Bafana Bafana's expense. Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

The Chronicle

Rapper Cassper Nyovest got serious heat from some social media users on Monday when he cracked a joke about Bafana Bafana during a series of tweets about the Euro 2020 tournament.

The star, like many of us, was on the edge of his seat watching France vs Switzerland and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the match.

While most of his tweets were on point, one in particular got many hot under the collar.

“What a beautiful game! Wow! Bafana Bafana could never but asikho lapho,” the tweet read

Soon the comments section was flood with reactions.

While some found it funny and agreed, others slammed Cassper for making jokes at the national team’s expense.

Cassper hit back at one particular criticism, telling one fan to leave him alone.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Cassper on his statement and the reaction it drew were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included in this story once received. – TimesLive

 

 

