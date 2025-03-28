Cassper Nyovest rapture grips Gweru music fans

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Bureau

Gweru music lovers are in a state of euphoria as they eagerly anticipate Cassper Nyovest’s highly anticipated performance this Saturday.

The South African hip-hop giant is set to perform in Gweru for the first time, sharing the stage with top local hip-hop stars. The upcoming show has ignited excitement among fans, with anticipation reaching fever pitch as the day draws closer.

Music promoter Wayne Dungeni of Glammy Events confirmed that preparations are complete, with all featured artistes ready to deliver electrifying performances.

“Everything is set for the big day. All the artistes we booked have confirmed their participation, and they’ve promised stellar performances,” he said.

“The show will be a fusion of hip-hop and other genres, bringing together music lovers from different backgrounds for a dynamic experience.

“I believe this will be the biggest show in Gweru this year. Fans from as far as Bulawayo, Kwekwe, and Shurugwi have been purchasing tickets in anticipation of this event.”

Dungeni added that bringing Cassper Nyovest to Gweru is a direct response to fans’ long-standing demand for international acts.

Supporting acts for the night include Saintfloew, Holy Ten, Nisha Ts, Bagga, Ba Shupi, Kay Flow, and MC Jah Soshea, among others.

As the show approaches, it has become the talk of the town, particularly among young and middle-aged music fans eager to witness a live performance from an African hip-hop icon.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime show, and I can’t miss the chance to see an international artist perform live in our city,” said one excited fan, Godwin Ngungunyani.

Another fan, identified as Tatsman, added: “We’ve always envied Harare for hosting international acts, so I’m grateful to Glammy Events for organising such a massive show for us.”

Cassper Nyovest, known for chart-topping hits like Kusho Bani, Phuma Kim, Tito Mboweni, and Doc Shebeleza, has dominated the African hip-hop scene for years. He is a multiple award-winning artiste, with accolades including the MTV Africa Music Awards for Best Hip Hop and Best Artist in Southern Africa, the AFRIMMA Award for Best Male Artiste (Southern Africa), the Kora Award for Best Southern African Artist, the Metro FM Award for Best Hip Hop Artiste, and the South African Music Award for Best Live Audio Visual Recording.

With such a powerhouse line-up and Nyovest’s star power, this show promises to be a landmark event in Gweru’s music scene.