Cassper Nyovest, Winky D to headline HCM Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

SOUTH African rapper Cassper Nyovest and Zimdancehall maestro Winky D have been unveiled as the main acts of this year’s Harris Continental Music (HCM) Festival.

This will be the Gafa President’s appearance at the festival which was introduced in December last year.

The duo will be joined on stage by a local vibrant list of artistes that include Fab G MshanakaGogo, Killer T, Bazooka, Jah Signal, Mzoe 7, DJ Mzoe, DJ Eugy and DJ Ash T.

HCM Festival director Tonderayi Rice said they are hard at work trying to ensure that the event is a success.

“We continue to work hard to bring the best live entertainment in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole. This is what has pushed us to add Cassper Nyovest and Winky D to the line-up.

“These are artistes who have a large following in Bulawayo and their energy on stage is out of the world. We’ll unveil the venue soon and more information,” said Rice. – @mthabisi_mthire