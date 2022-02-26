Cassper vs NaakMusiQ. . . will boxing beef spill on stage in Byo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

In 2015 when South Africa’s hip-hop artiste Cassper Nyovest travelled to Bulawayo for a performance, he had beef with AKA and this time he will share the stage with NaakMusiQ who he is paired with for a boxing match in South Africa in April.

Cassper Nyovest will be in Bulawayo alongside NaakMusiQ and Amaroto for the Sunday Summer “Big boys party” at the Hockey Stadium this Sunday.

Local acts King 98 and P.O.Y are also expected to perform in what is promising to be an explosive gig.

Cassper and AKA had been going at it since 2014 and they met at the height of their beef in Bulawayo in 2015 during the Kalawa Homecoming Party at Queens Sports Club.

Surprisingly, the two shared the same airplane travelling to Bulawayo and touching down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

However, backstage the mood was tense between the artistes as they did not want to share the same space.

In the crowd, the mood was electric as fans were divided on who they preferred on stage.

When the two artistes came one after the other with the late Cal_Vin being in the middle of them, opinion was still divided on who brought their

A-game on stage.

The beef started in 2014 when Cassper’s song Doc Shebeleza was on heavy rotation and he tweeted that he had the biggest hip-hop music in South Africa.

However, when AKA was releasing his hit track Congratulate, in a now-deleted tweet posted: “There’s a rapper running around saying he got the biggest song in the country . . . I challenge you to find his song in the iTunes Top 100.”

This triggered a back and forth Twitter war (twar) between the two that culminated with AKA releasing a scathing diss track Composure and Cassper replying with Dust 2 Dust.

In 2016, the beef seemed to be over when Super Mega, as AKA is known, congratulated Cassper for filling up Orlando Stadium.

Last year, AKA and Cassper were supposed to go toe to toe in the boxing ring and the match was called off.

Then Cassper fought YouTuber, Slik Talk in December during a one-sided match that ended through a technical knock out (TKO).

In comes NaakMusiQ, who challenged Cassper Nyovest for a celebrity boxing match.

Cassper and NaakMusiQ are set to fight in the ring on April 8 at the Superbowl at Sun City.

The two will meet on stage this Sunday and it is very interesting how the mood will be on the flight coming to Bulawayo and also backstage.

