Castle Challenge Cup date announced

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup holders Bulawayo Chiefs have three weeks to wrap up their preseason, as they are set to clash in the season’s opener, the Castle Challenge Cup on March 11.

The teams will face off at Mandava Stadium, with FC Platinum playing in their fourth Castle Challenge Cup while Bulawayo Chiefs are making a maiden appearance.

The league has spiced up the competition for fans by reducing gate charges. The cheapest ticket will be US$2 for the rest of the ground with fans who will watch from the VIP set to pay US$5.

Reduction of the gate charges is likely to draw a big crowd. Traditionally, the PSL charges US$3 for the rest of the ground.

“The 2023 Castle Challenge Cup is here and for the love of the game, the fans should brace for a great season’s opener.

Students in uniform will pay US$1 to watch the game with the rest of the ground gate charges being US$2 and US$5 for the VIP. VVIP is strictly for invited guests,” said the league’s spokesperson Kudzai Bare.

The Castle Challenge Cup whose inauguration was in 2017 features Castle Lager Premiership champions and Chibuku Super Cup winners.

Bulawayo Chiefs earned the Castle Challenge Cup ticket against four-time Premiership champions after beating Herentals 1-0 courtesy of an Arthur Musiyiwa strike. Sadly, Musiyiwa will not play in the Castle Challenge Cup as he has joined Dynamos.

With the last Castle Challenge Cup played at Barbourfields Stadium in March 2020, the PSL decided to move this year’s edition to Mandava. FC Platinum beat Highlanders 2-0 to lift the 2020 edition which had a $400 000 winners’ prize with Bosso taking home $250 000.

The prize money for the competition will be revealed in due course.

FC Platinum have dominated the Castle Challenge Cup, winning all the editions. The Zvishavane side beat Harare City 2-1 in the inaugural edition and retained the trophy in 2018 with a 2-0 win against Triangle United.

The Castle Challenge Cup was not held in 2019 as the PSL resolved to have the competition being played before the start of the season, hence the 2020 edition that featured FC Platinum and Highlanders.

Bulawayo Chiefs are FC Platinum’s bogey side and having appointed ex-platinum miners’ gaffer Lizwe Sweswe, the Ninjas will hope to spring a shocker against the league champions. — @ZililoR