Castle Challenge Cup for Mandava

Ricky Zililo, Sports Reporter

MANDAVA Stadium will play host to the Premier Soccer League’s season opener, the Castle Challenge Cup, a match between FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Castle Challenge Cup which the league introduced in 2017 features Castle Lager Premiership champions and Chibuku Super Cup winners.

Bulawayo Chiefs earned the Castle Challenge Cup ticket against four-time Premiership champions after beating Herentals 1-0 courtesy of an Arthur Musiyiwa strike. Sadly, Musiyiwa will not play in the Castle Challenge Cup as he has joined Dynamos.

With the last Castle Challenge Cup played at Barbourfields Stadium in March 2020, the PSL decided to move this year’s edition to Mandava. FC Platinum beat Highlanders 2-0 to lift the 2020 edition which had a $400 000 winners’ prize with Bosso taking home $250 000.

The PSL is expected to announce the date and the tournament’s prize money on Thursday.

FC Platinum have dominated the Castle Challenge Cup, winning all the editions. The Zvishavane side beat Harare City 2-1 in the inaugural edition and retained the trophy in 2018 with a 2-0 win against Triangle United.

The Castle Challenge Cup was not held in 2019 as the PSL resolved to have the competition being played before the start of the season, hence the 2020 edition that featured FC Platinum and Highlanders. [email protected]