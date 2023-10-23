Castle Lager Braai Festival lives up to billing

Harare Bureau

Thousands turned up for the Castle Lager Braai Festival held at Old Hararians Sports Club on Saturday.

Dubbed, the “Biggest Braai Festival”, meat and beer lovers enjoyed themselves at the event which started in the afternoon as some showcased their fashion sense apart from waiting to watch top local musicians performing.

The event saw seasoned musicians such as Zimdancehall sensation Enzo Ishall, Winky D, Dadza D, Tammy Moyo and the Chillspot Family among others, serenading fans as they took turns to perform.

The braai event was marked with various activities in celebration of the vibrant braai culture that has been in existence for six years now.

Organisers, Delta Beverages said were thrilled to bring together the local community at the outdoor party. – Herald