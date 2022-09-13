Castle Lager National braai fest bounces back

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Get tastebuds and friends ready for the biggest braai in Zimbabwe as the annual Castle Lager national braai day returns on October 22.

Organisers, Delta Beverages are yet to announce the venue of this year’s edition which has traditionally been held at a public venue in Harare.

The appetising aroma of freshly roasted meat is set to get the digestive juices into overdrive once again as braai masters of note will display their culinary skills on the grill once more.

The previous edition was produced in a different format due to the Covid-19 pandemic rules that were in effect at the time, which prohibited public meetings, patriots celebrated the annual event from the comfort of their homes.

“Castle Lager will be bringing friends together again this year at the Castle Lager National Braai Fest. To make up for last year, we will celebrate friendships. Nothing brings friends together better than a cold Castle Lager over a braai while enjoying some good music. Make a date, see you there.

“Summer plus our beer plus our braai plus our friends equals the biggest celebration in Zimbabwe. The Castle Lager National Braai Day will be on October 22 so save the date.

Let’s make a deal, we bring all the fun, you bring all your friends,” posted the organisers on their social media page.