Castle Lager Premier League Match Day 24 fixtures out

Joseph Thulani of Caps United celebrates his goal against Manica Diamonds. Caps United won the match 2-0

Online Reporter

Match Day 24 in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is on, with FC Platinum playing Herentals FC on Saturday while Dynamos FC face Caps United on Sunday and both matches will be live on ZTN Prime Dstv Channel 294.

The champions FC Platinum will be playing plucky Herentals at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Saturday.

On Sunday, Premier Football returns to Harare on Sunday when Dynamos FC and Caps United face off at the National Sports Stadium.

Also on Sunday, table toppers Ngezi Platinum will be away at ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium Kariba, while second-placed Highlanders FC will play away against Hwange FC at the Colelry Stadium.

Third-placed Manica Diamonds play table anchors Black Rhinos at Bata Stadium in Gweru.