Castle-Lager Premier Soccer League week 23 results and log
Sports Reporter
WEEK 23 RESULTS
Sunday
CAPS United 1-1 Chicken Inn
Highlanders 2-0 Yadah
Simba Bhora 1-0 Sheasham
Triangle 0-1 FC Platinum
Saturday
Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Dynamos
Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Hwange
Herentals 2-1 Black Rhinos
Manica Diamonds 2-0 ZPC Kariba
Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Greenfuel
Latest Standings
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|NGEZI PLATINUM
|23
|13
|6
|4
|31
|15
|45
|HIGHLANDERS
|22
|12
|8
|2
|18
|8
|44
|MANICA DIAMONDS
|23
|12
|6
|5
|30
|13
|42
|CHICKEN INN
|23
|9
|10
|4
|23
|16
|37
|FC PLATINUM
|23
|10
|7
|6
|24
|19
|37
|DYNAMOS
|22
|9
|9
|4
|26
|10
|36
|HERENTALS COLLEGE
|23
|9
|8
|6
|26
|22
|35
|BULAWAYO CHIEFS
|23
|7
|8
|8
|27
|26
|29
|GREENFUEL
|23
|8
|5
|10
|18
|23
|29
|HWANGE
|23
|7
|7
|9
|18
|20
|28
|CAPS UNITED
|23
|6
|9
|8
|20
|19
|27
|ZPC KARIBA
|23
|7
|6
|10
|14
|26
|27
|SIMBA BHORA
|23
|5
|11
|7
|16
|17
|26
|TRIANGLE
|23
|4
|12
|7
|15
|24
|24
|YADAH
|23
|7
|3
|13
|17
|31
|24
|SHEASHAM
|23
|4
|11
|8
|10
|22
|23
|CRANBORNE BULLETS
|23
|4
|6
|13
|11
|21
|18
|BLACK RHINOS
|23
|3
|8
|12
|13
|25
|17
Comments