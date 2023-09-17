  • Today Sun, 17 Sep 2023

Castle-Lager Premier Soccer League week 23 results and log

Sports Reporter

WEEK 23 RESULTS

Sunday

CAPS United      1-1 Chicken Inn

Highlanders      2-0 Yadah

Simba Bhora     1-0 Sheasham

Triangle            0-1 FC Platinum

            Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs            2-1 Dynamos

Cranborne Bullets         0-1 Hwange

Herentals                      2-1 Black Rhinos

Manica Diamonds         2-0 ZPC Kariba

Ngezi Platinum              3-0 Greenfuel

Latest Standings

Club P W D L F A PTS
NGEZI PLATINUM 23 13 6 4 31 15 45
HIGHLANDERS 22 12 8 2 18 8 44
MANICA DIAMONDS 23 12 6 5 30 13 42
CHICKEN INN 23 9 10 4 23 16 37
FC PLATINUM 23 10 7 6 24 19 37
DYNAMOS 22 9 9 4 26 10 36
HERENTALS COLLEGE 23 9 8 6 26 22 35
BULAWAYO CHIEFS 23 7 8 8 27 26 29
GREENFUEL 23 8 5 10 18 23 29
HWANGE 23 7 7 9 18 20 28
CAPS UNITED 23 6 9 8 20 19 27
ZPC KARIBA 23 7 6 10 14 26 27
SIMBA BHORA 23 5 11 7 16 17 26
TRIANGLE 23 4 12 7 15 24 24
YADAH 23 7 3 13 17 31 24
SHEASHAM 23 4 11 8 10 22 23
CRANBORNE BULLETS 23 4 6 13 11 21 18
BLACK RHINOS 23 3 8 12 13 25 17

 

