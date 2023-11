Castle lager premier soccer league week 31 results and log

Vululwazi Nkala RESIDENTS of Cowdray Park and Hlalani Kuhle will be without water from Friday 10 to Saturday 11 November 2023. In a statement, Bulawayo town clerk Mr Dube said Supplies will be restored from Sunday, 12 November 2023 in a progressive manner to the Cowdray Park and Hlalani Kuhle areas. He said the disruption […]