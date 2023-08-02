Castle Lager Premiership 2nd round first ties key

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

THE midseason turn around stage represents Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clubs with an opportunity to prove their mantle.

All the teams are getting into the home stretch with a lot of expectation on either side of the Premiership table.

Dynamos FC chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze said the first matches of the second round of the Castle Lager which starts this weekend will reflect who is in the championship and relegation mix.

Explosive first matches appear on the horizon as each game will be crucial going forward as the swim or sink season sets in despite Highlanders FC having fired a warning salvo with a 17-match unbeaten run in the first round of the championship.

“The midseason first matches will always reflect who will be tussling for the championship and who will be battling to avoid relegation,” said Mashingaidze.

DeMbare will be home to Hwange on Sunday at their new den Barbourfields Stadium and will be hoping to set the right tone for the rest of the season.

Dynamos who were 5-1 winners over Yadah FC last Sunday will want to prove that their win was no fluke with a good outing against an inconsistent Hwange FC side.

Hwange were in Bulawayo last week on Saturday and lost 2-1 to Chicken Inn FC.

“The Club is on the final 17 games stretch and will take no prisoners as we fight for a finish which the fans have been yearning for,” said Mashingaidze whose club’s supporters always want number one.

Second best is not good enough for Dynamos.

They are the country’s most successful club but poor results in the last two decades have seen Highlanders knock them off at the turnstiles where they now play second fiddle countrywide.

But Dynamos in Bulawayo are a different fish. They are rampant and fired up by a vociferous all weather crowd that demands the best.

Mashingaidze said Sunday’s game and the next four are crucial and may determine their fortunes for the year.

There is pressure within the family that the club’s growth has been stunted. They should be up there among the best in Africa and winning the championship this year would serenade their 60th anniversary celebrations.

“The next five games including the one against Hwange on Sunday, should determine our fortunes for the last lap of the season,” said the veteran administrator.

Dynamos lie fourth with 28 points while their weekend’s opponents Hwange are 12th with 20 points and in real danger of relegation.

Bosso whose coach Baltemar Brito has led the club to 37 points from 17 matches is away to ZPC Kariba at the weekend in what appears to be another credibility check on their championship hopes.

Last Sunday Bosso were given a litmus test fixture and a brilliant save in a one on one situation by arguably the best goalie in the land Ariel Sibanda and a superb goal by Lynoth Chikukwa in the 68th minute left many believing Highlanders are championship stuff. Ngezi Platinum were touted as the team to stop Highlanders but failed.

Kariba have not had the best of seasons and lie 10th with 21 points.

Fifth placed Chicken Inn FC will have to be at their best on Saturday when they play host to Sheasham at Luveve Stadium.

Sheasham fired shots that no team can ignore when they beat defending champions FC Platinum 2-1 at Mandava Stadium.

Lizwe Sweswe had a master plan for the game to starve decisive midfielder Brian Banda of the ball by not playing it in the middle. That worked as it frustrated an FC Platinum side that likes to knock the ball around and have its midfield bully opponents before opening defences.

After the Mandava win Sheasham should however guard against complacency as they are playing against a talent laden side that is still gelling up under Prince Matore.

Bulawayo Chiefs who have top Zimbabwe marksman Obriel Chirinda to count on, travel to Ngezi Platinum hoping to pick themselves up from their 3-1 whacking by Triangle United last weekend.

It is a match that can go either way.

Fixtures

Saturday: Greenfuel FC v Yadah (Gibbo), FC Platinum vs Simba Bhora FC (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab), Black Rhinos vs Cranborne Bullets (Bata), Chicken Inn vs Sheasham (Luveve), ZPC Kariba vs Highlanders (Nyamhunga) Sunday: Manica Diamonds vs Caps United (Gibbo), Herentals vs Triangle (Mandava), Dynamos vs Hwange (Barbourfields)