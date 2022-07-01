Catch Andrea The Vocalist at Econet Victoria Falls Marathon concert

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE whizz-kid of the resort city of Victoria Falls Andrea The Vocalist is set to make his first biggest stage appearance when he performs at the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon after-party on Sunday.

After a two-year hiatus, the marathon returns this weekend with an addition of what is promising to be a memorable marathon musical show pitting Ammara Brown, Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

The show that has been dubbed the “Big 3 music show” will be held after the race with entry set to be free for registered marathon runners.

Organisers have said they expect about 2 000 music lovers for the music show.

The show will be history in making where Jah Prayzah and Winky D will share the same stage in different cities in less than a month. Ammara Brown, the goddess of Zimbabwean music will be icing on the cake as she is expected to bring her A-game.

For Andrea The Vocalist, it will be a dream come true to share the stage with internationally-acclaimed artistes and also taking note that one of his favourite artistes is Jah Prayzah.

Andrea The Vocalist’s manager, Tendai Joe said the youngster is looking forward to sharing the stage with the country’s finest musicians.

“The marathon is taking place in his hometown so we saw it as an opportunity for him to shine as he fits the billing to perform on such a stage. We’ve been communicating with them (Econet) and there’s a certain contract that he might get for Buddie Beats,” said Joe. – @mthabisi_mthire