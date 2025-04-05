Catch them young: Entumbane ECD Centre celebrates World Theatre Day

Faith Ndlovu-Youth Interactive Correspondent

Entumbane Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre in Bulawayo, recently joined the global community in celebrating World Theatre Day, commemorated on March 21.

The belated event, hosted by Shaba Arts and Assitej Zimbabwe — a national association promoting theatre for children and young people — aimed to instil a love for theatre and the performing arts in young learners under the theme “Take a Child to the Theatre”.

World Theatre Day is a global event that highlights the importance of theatre in fostering cultural appreciation and bringing people together.

The day, celebrated annually on March 27th, is a global celebration initiated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) to honor and promote the art of theatre, its importance, and its role in fostering cultural understanding and peace.

The event featured vibrant performances and cultural activities, all designed to encourage creativity and artistic expression. Renowned cultural expert Ellen Mlangeni, who is the director of Thandanani Women’s Ensemble led engaging sessions, teaching children poetry, storytelling, and traditional dances.

The celebration was a resounding success, offering young learners a magical introduction to the world of theatre.

Topasi Ndlovu, director of Shaba Arts, stressed the importance of nurturing young minds to preserve culture and heritage.

“We’re happy to commemorate this day in schools, especially with youngsters, as it makes it easier for them to learn heritage studies,” Ndlovu said.

He highlighted the significance of introducing theatre to young children, explaining that the approach was tailored to their level.

“We decided to focus on basic activities rather than core theatre elements since they’re still young. This makes it easier for them to understand and relate,” he noted.

Ndlovu also stressed the power of theatre in engaging young minds.

“Theatre has a unique way of captivating children.

“It’s essential to tap into their creativity and imagination from an early age,” he said.

Following the success of the initiative, Ndlovu expressed a desire to expand it to more schools.

“This was a success, and we hope to visit more schools, teaching both young and older children to help preserve our culture.

“Children can pass it down to the next generation. Growing up, we had no television and relied on theatre, so it remains a vital tool for storytelling and cultural preservation.”

Miss Sibanda, the ECD’s headmistress, thanked the city council for supporting the initiative.

“It shows they haven’t neglected the younger generation.

“You can see the joy on the children’s faces – that’s what makes it all worthwhile. Through experiences like these, they are nurtured into theatre and grow with the values they learn,” she said.

As the global community marked World Theatre Day, Entumbane ECD’s children walked away inspired, their imaginations ignited by the power of storytelling and performance.

The initiative was also aligned with the new curriculum, specifically under Heritage Studies.