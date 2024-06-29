Catholic Church Archdiocese of Bulawayo Hosts 2024 Music Competition

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Roman Catholic Church Archdiocese of Bulawayo is this morning holding its 2024 music competition for parishes and missions.

The competition is being held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre. A total of 21 choirs from different parishes and missions are battling it out for top honours. The competition song is Ilangabi eliphilayo, a song of encouragement and walking together in sinodality, and is a localised version of the Synod song from the Vatican. It is a jubilee song to continue next year.

Holy Spirit Parish from Nkulumane 12 are the defending champions after winning last year’s edition.

There are prizes up for grabs.

The participating choirs are St Pius, St Joseph Tsholotsho, Our Lady Queen of Peace, St Anthony’s, St John’s, Our Lady of Lourdes, Uganda Martyrs, Embakwe Mission, Christ the King, Holy Trinity, St Peter and Paul, Empandeni Mission, St Patrick’s, Divine Mercy, Holy Family, Mbanga Tuzinde Nkayi, St Mary’s Basilica, Holy Cross, Padre Pio, Holy Spirit and, Body and Blood of Christ.

The Archdiocese covers parishes in Bulawayo and missions in Nkayi, parts of Lupane, Tsholotsho, and the whole of Matabeleland South excluding Beitbridge which is under Masvingo Diocese.

