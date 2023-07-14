Catholic Church robbed, again!

Peter Matika – [email protected]

FOUR men raided two churches in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb and made off with a vehicle, cash and valuables, in yet another armed robbery case targeted at churches.

One of the churches raided is the Holy Trinity Catholic Church where the robbers cuffed two priests and assaulted them before stealing a vehicle and more than US$1 500.

The latest attack brings to 22 the number of armed robberies targeted at Roman Catholic churches since last year.

The other church, which was raided is the House of Liberty Christian Church where the gang went away with cash and other valuables.

Both robberies happened on Wednesday night.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church resident priest, Father Gilbert Moyo, said four men who were armed with machetes, iron bars and knives pounced on the church shortly after 2AM.

“They damaged the back door to gain entry and found me and a student priest in the house. They force-marched the student priest to my room, which was locked, and threatened to destroy the door if I refuse to comply,” he said.

“I unlocked the door as I was fearing for my life.”

Fr Moyo said they were both bundled into a corner and jointly handcuffed and savagely assaulted.

“They demanded car keys of an Isuzu single cab, and I complied. They then took a cash box with US$1 200 and R2 500 before ransacking the house and stealing my wallet, which had US$120, my ID card, and bank cards,” he said.

After committing the crime, the gang sped off in the stolen vehicle. Fr Moyo said they went to the police station and reported the matter.

Bulawayo province deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the two robberies, saying investigations are underway.

“We have launched a manhunt for four suspects who raided Holy Trinity Catholic Church and House of Liberty Christian Church in Cowdray Park Bulawayo,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele said the robbers first pounced at House of Liberty Christian Church where they attacked a woman manning the premises before ransacking the pastor’s house and church.

“Yesterday at around 1.30AM, the complainant, a 40-year-old woman from Cowdray Park was asleep in her bedroom at a church house when she was awakened by a noise at the main door,” she said.

“When the complainant went to check she was confronted by three men who were already inside the house. They were armed with a machete, iron bar and a kitchen knife.”

Asst Insp Msebele said robbers attacked the victim before they ransacked the house and took US$150. They proceeded to the church building and destroyed the locking system to gain entry and took away a generator and amplifier valued at US$800.”

Asst Insp Msebele said the robbers then proceeded to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She urged churches to tighten security at their premises and desist from keeping large amounts of money.

The last incident occurred about a month ago at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Pumula South suburb where robbers went away with over US$6 000.

The robbers destroyed the alarm system and neutralised the dogs. They destroyed windows before attacking the priest and took the money.

In all the raids, the suspects use almost the same modus operandi, raising strong suspicions that it could be the same gang targeting the church.

In executing the crime, the armed robbers use guns, machetes, hammers, bolt-cutters, and knives and in some instances leave their victims tied with pieces of wire.

So daring are the armed robbers that one parish, St Peter and Paul in Mpopoma was hit four times on October 5, October 25, and December 2 last year and in January this year. A parish and a school have been raided twice this year already.

Two weeks ago the robbers hit St Bernadette in Bulawayo’s Waterford suburb, with Our Lady of Fatima Parish being hit for the third time.

The robbery spree started early last year when the suspects hit St Andrews Parish in Queenspark suburb before descending on St Padre Pio in Emakhandeni suburb on October 25. This year, the robbers raided Our Lady of Lourdes in Khumalo suburb on January 29 before moving to St Bernard’s Parish and Primary School in Pumula suburb on February 3.

On April 15 the robbers raided Uganda Martyrs Parish in Luveve. They returned to St Bernard’s and raided the secondary school. They then moved to Mpopoma suburb where they descended on St Peter and St Paul Parish before moving to Nkulumane and struck Holy Spirit Parish on May 25.

They attacked Entumbane Parish — Our Lady Queen of Peace on June 1 before raiding St Adolph in Magwegwe four days later.