Catholic music competitions

Bishop Ncube at the Hwange Diocese St Cecilia music competitions Marist Brothers Secondary School choir (in Maroon school uniform) on stage

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TWENTY-SIX Roman Catholic Church choirs drawn from parishes in Hwange Diocese competed in the Saint Cecilia annual music competitions at Marist Brothers Secondary School in Dete on Saturday.

St Cecilia is the patroness of music because she heard heavenly music in her heart when she was married.

The Catholic Church commemorates St Cecilia day annually on 22 November, the day she died.

The Church uses choral music competitions starting at diocese level and at national level to unite congregants and the nation at large through music.

There are eight Roman Catholic dioceses in Zimbabwe and Hwange is one of them.

The others are the two Archdioceses of Bulawayo and Harare, Gweru, Gokwe, Masvingo, Chinhoyi and Mutare.

Competitors include parishes, missions and schools both primary and secondary.

The competition song was composed in Nambya titled Musinodi, in line with the Catholic Church synodal theme for 2022 where emphasis is on togetherness; praying, working, walking, living and worshiping together in communion as a church and society which is in line with Government mantra of leaving no-one and no place behind.

St Joseph’s Parish were the eventual winners with 392.5 points with St Ignatius Cathedral settling for position 2 and Sg Theresa, all Hwange town, settling for third.

Hwange Bishop Raphael Macebo Mabuza Ncube said the day was not based on competing but was aimed at enhancing unity.

He commended the Catholic schools Marist Brothers, St Francis Xavier Primary Dete, St George’s Hwange and St Michael’s Mbizha.

“Singing is part and parcel of our life and human journey making sure we journey together. This day signifies the principle of being vigilant.

“We were not here to compete, we were not concerned about positions, we are here to evangelise. If I may announce results from my own point of view, choir number 1 is Hwange Diocese. We all sang well as a diocese,” he said.

Archbishop Emeritus Pius Ncube also attended the event.

