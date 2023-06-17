CATHOLIC YOUTHS IN ANTI-DRUGS AWARENESS GAMES

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ROMAN Catholic Church youths from nine churches from the North West Denary in Bulawayo have on Saturday, June 17, converged at Mpopoma’s Nkulumane Primary School to compete in anti-drugs and substance abuse themed games.

Drawn from Makokoba’s St Patricks, St Henry’s of Thorngroove, St Peter and Paul (Mpopoma), Entumbane’s Our Lady Queen of Peace, St Pius (Njube), St Padre-Pio (Emakhandeni), Uganda Martyrs (Luveve), Holy Trinity (Cowdray Park) and Cowdray Park West’s Our Lady of Perpertual Help (Empompini), the youths are competing in seven sporting disciplines.

Participants are battling it out in netball, soccer, volleyball, darts, tug of war, draft and chess.

Father John, Spiritual director of youth in North West Denary said they have invited key stakeholders who include the police to address participants on drugs and substance abuse among other issues.

“As the church, we’re concerned about the challenges that young people are facing in our society. We’ve to play an active role and try to take the young people from social ills that are threatening to consume them. The sports gala we’re having at Nkulumane Primary is meant to discourage youths from substance abuse and drugs, early marriages and counsel then as well on suicide.

“In between games, police will deliver a plenary of drugs and should substance abuse, with some stakeholders from the health sector and the business community also addressing the youths,” said Father John.

The glergy said the games are also being used to fundraise for the virtual World Youth Congress to be in Portugal

Father John said local youths will congregate at Empandeni Mission for the World Youth Congress to discuss on issues affecting young people and how best they can be empowered.

