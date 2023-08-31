Cattle buyer steals 12 head of cattle

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland North have arrested a cattle buyer after he allegedly stole 12 beasts from villagers.

Bishop Mudimba (38) of Thabeni 3 Chigani village under Chief Pashu, in Binga, is expected to appear in court for stocktheft.

According to court documents, the complainants are Mr Clever Mweembe, Mr Achimane Mwinde, Mr Trust Mabhena (all of the same Chigani village) and Mr Tobias Sibanda of Chinego village in the same area.

Mudimba allegedly committed the crimes between June 2022 and 9 August 2023.

The complainants would release their cattle for grazing in Chigani and Chinego grazing areas leaving them unattended for days as it was during the dry season.

Mudimba, a well-known cattle buyer within the area, would proceed to the bush and round them up.

He allegedly stole 12 head of cattle on different occasions and would either sell and or exchange the heifers and cows for oxen in Lubimbi area.

The accused person targeted heifers and cows.

The crimes came to light when complainants got a tip off that Mudimba had sold a heifer to a villager in Lubimbi.

The complainants teamed up and went to Lubimbi area where one heifer was recovered after being sold without being cleared.

A report was made to the police leading to Mudimba’s arrest.

The total value of the stolen cattle is US$3 500.