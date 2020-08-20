Cattle die of starvation

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

SOME cattle have started dying in the Midlands province due to lack of pastures and water.

Government has since urged farmers to go an extra mile to harvest grass, wheat straw and stove were available as supplementary feed for their livestock.

Three cattle died in Mberengwa and there have been unreported deaths across the province.

In an interview yesterday, Midlands provincial crop and livestock officer, Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi said more emphasis should be put on getting extra feed for livestock in anticipation of better rains come the rainy season.

“Livestock in the communal areas is now in a dire situation as pastures are running out. Water sources are also now very far which affect the health of the animals. We have recorded three deaths of cattle in Mberengwa due to shortage of pastures and water and there are also un reported deaths of cattle across the province.

Cattle which are doing a bit well are those in A2 and commercial farms where there are boreholes or water bodies otherwise communal farmers risk losing their livestock especially cattle,” she said.

Mrs Magwenzi said farmers can buy supplements in the form of blocks, concentrates, mixed meals with roughage from stock feed companies.

“The farmers should continue harvesting grass, wheat straw, stove where available. They can buy molasses and coarse salt.

They dilute molasses and salt in water and sprinkle on the roughage then feed their cattle. The dilution measurement can be obtained from extension staff on the ground to avoid misconceptions.

Molasses, if fed in large quantities can cause bloat to cattle and finally kill. So, farmers need to consult. Another way is to treat hay with urea,” she said.

Mrs Magwenzi said Government has been sourcing subsidised stock feed for communal farmers in drier places like Zvishavane and Mberengwa districts in Midlands Province.

“Farmers, she said can buy supplements in the form of blocks, concentrates, mixed meals with roughage already from Stock Feeds Companies. Yes, prices are on the higher side but farmers can do the following, farmers are commercially advised to sell cull cows that are old and those that are not productive- the heifers and cows that calve once in two to three years; steers over two years, old oxen, excess bulls. One bull is to serve 25 -30 cows. If there are more bulls then cull by selling. The money from all these can buy supplementary feeds,” she said.

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima said districts such as Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Mberengwa have grazing challenges adding that the animals need supplementary feeds.

“The province is also experiencing water challenges and livestock is beginning to move long distances to perennial water sources such as dams, boreholes and perennial rivers,” he said.