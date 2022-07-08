Cattle herder stumbles on corpse near Khami Prison

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigation the death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered in a bush near Khami Prison by a herder who was out looking for his cattle.

The body of the man was found on Thursday hanging on a tree and police suspect that the man killed himself.

Police are looking for relatives of the dead man, who was discovered without any particulars.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the 1, 7 metres tall man is aged between 30 and 40 years and is dark in complexion.

“The incident occurred on the 7th day of July 2022 around Khami Prison, Bulawayo where the informant who was looking for cattle stumbled upon an unknown male adult hanging from a tree branch.

“A police report was then made. the deceased was found wearing a grey jacket, black trousers and black tennis shoes. A body search was conducted and only a black woollen hat was recovered from his jacket pocket,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said the body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for a post-mortem.

Inspector Ncube advised members of the public to share their problems with others or to approach local counsellors, church leaders and other relevant personnel to avoid such cases.

“We also encourage the public to always have some form of identification on them as is in this case. this helps police investigations and quick closure to remaining relatives. Any person with a missing relative who matches the above description to visit any nearest police station,” said Inspect Ncube.