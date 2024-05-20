Cattle rustler slapped with 9 years

Online Reporter

A CATTLE rustler from Odzi has been slapped with nine years in prison for stealing two cattle from villagers who tracked his footprints and caught him six kilometres away with the beasts.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Tymore Kufakwatenzi (32) from Odzi appeared before the Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of stock theft.

“On the 21st of December 2023, the accused person went to the complainant Joseph Mataruka’s cattle pen and stole one black ox with short horns and one brown ox with horns curved upwards. The complainant heard a cattle bell ringing in his kraal and went to investigate. When he arrived at the kraal, he noticed that the bull and the ox were missing. The complainant informed his neighbours and other members of the neighborhood. Members of the community tracked the spoor, which led to the arrest of the accused person who was caught driving the two beasts about 6 kilometers from the kraal,” read the statement.

The NPAZ said Kufakwatenzi was sentenced to the mandatory 9 year sentence.