Cattleman Steak House closes shop

Business Writer

Bulawayo’s renowned eatery – Cattleman Steak House has announced that it is closing shop after 33 years in the trade.

“It is with great sadness that we regret to inform all our loyal customers and suppliers that we will be shutting our doors after 33 legendary years.

“The McGovern family would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to everyone that has walked through the doors of this true Bulawayo icon,” reads part of the notice.

