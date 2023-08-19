CBC gets Waterpolo kit ahead of season start

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

CHRISTIAN Brothers College (CBC) has held a Waterpolo kit presentation for the Sharks, the school’s first team, ahead of the start of the season.

In a Facebook post, the school challenged the players to wear the jersey with pride and honour.

Among the dignitaries during the ceremony were the school’s headmaster and the Sharks head coach.

“The college is immensely grateful to Mr and Mrs Johnstone and Mr and Mrs Hawa for their great generosity as our valued CBC sponsors of the First team Waterpolo kit and bags.

Their dedication to our Waterpolo team has been truly remarkable, and we cannot thank them enough for this very kind gesture. Special mention to Mrs Fiona Burns for her continuous support, planning and fund-raising initiatives that help to provide the much-needed support for the team. Thanks to the SDC for their behind-the-scenes support,” read a CBC Facebook post.

CBC Sharks Team list by cap number:

Morne Scheepers Jordan Sutherland-Macleod Sibusiso Sibanda Sebastian Burns Daniel Widdop Tyrone Johnstone Ethan Ferguson Nathan Ngwenya Samuel Rundle Codie Selman (Captain) Khaya Vimba Garrick Duff Yovern Silver

Coach: Craig Riley

Manager: Danisa Khumalo