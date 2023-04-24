CBC in bush camp ahead of Derby Day

Brandon Moyo

CHRISTIAN Brothers College (CBC) senior rugby teams, Hornets and Men of Men have been taking part in a three-day bush camp at Shangani ahead of the St John’s College Pure Drop Rugby “Derby Day” Festival which gets underway on May 1 in Harare.

The two teams, under the stewardship of Nelson Madida are set to camp for three days as part of their team bonding session after the hard work they have been putting over the past tournaments that they have played in.

Head coach, Madida, Themba Phiri and manager, Goodwill Nare are with the boys in the camp. Madida said it has been a good outing with good energy around them. Taking part in different tournaments prior to this one, Madida believes, was a good test to see where they are ahead of the season start.

“The boys have been working hard and a retreat to the bush seemed to be a good thing. The mood is good, there is a lot of positive energy around and the boys are excited. The previous tournaments were important, we needed a good campaign towards the season to see where we are for better preparation,” said Madida.

The upcoming St John’s rugby tournament will be the Bulawayo-based sides’ last 15s competition before the school rugby action starts in the second term and it will award them the opportunity to play against schools that they do not play against during their rugby season.

In the beginning of the month, the Hornets took part in the 2023 “Best of the Week” Easter Festival in South Africa at Krugersdorp High. The Babongile Ncube-captained Hornets drew their last encounter 10-10 after winning one match and losing one in their two opening games.

They won their second match of the festival 38-15 against the hosts, after they had lost their opening game against Hoërskool Bastion 33-13. Prior to the South African tour, they also took part in local tournaments, winning the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Under-20 league and also competing in the Milton Easter Rugby Festival.

From their camp in Shangani and after their recent good performances, the teams will be looking at continuing their brilliant form in the capital city.