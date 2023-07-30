CBC senior hockey teams in mixed results against Hellenic

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, [email protected] 

CHRISTIAN Brothers College (CBC) senior hockey teams produced mixed results against Hellenic Academy in matches that were played at Khumalo Hockey Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Two matches were played and the Bulawayo based college managed to win one and lose one.

The first team, which is known as CBC Skulls edged the visitors, Hellenic Academy 3-2 in a closely contested match before the second team went on to succumb to a 1-0 defeat to round up the highly competitive weekend games between the two schools.

CBC Skulls are set to compete in Harare next weekend in the Super 12 and will go into the competition high in confidence after yesterday’s victory. – @brandon_malvin

