CBC wins Super 12 hockey tourney

Brandon Moyo

CHRISTIAN Brothers College (CBC) were crowned champions of the 2023 Super 12 hockey tournament which came to an end at St. John’s Educational Trust (SJET) Astro Turf in Harare yesterday.

The Skulls, as the CBC hockey team is popularly known, closed the season on a high note claiming top honours.

The Bulawayo based side beat St George’s College in the final which was played yesterday.

After a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time, the Skulls went on to win the shootouts 2-0 to bring the coveted trophy to the City of Kings and Queens.

In the group stages, CBC was in Pool D alongside Hellenic and Prince Edward.

The Skulls were not the only side from Bulawayo that competed in the tournament as Milton Boys High and Petra College finished in eight and ninth place respectively while Falcon College took home the bronze medals after winning the third-place play-off match.

Milton lost their seventh and eight place play off match against Hellenic 8-7 on shootouts after a 0-0 draw while Petra had to settle for ninth place after a convincing 3-0 win over Lomagundi College in the ninth and 10th play-off encounter.

Falcon College, in claiming bronze also needed shootouts to separate them and the hosts. Falcon won 4-3 on shootouts having drawn 1-1 with St. John’s College. In the other match played yesterday, Prince Edward won 3-0 against Eaglesvale in their 11th and 12th place play-off encounter.

The tournament marked the end of the schoolboy hockey season in the country.