CBC wins volleyball tourney 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

CHRISTIAN Brothers College (CBC) Under-17s volleyball team were crowned champions of this year’s Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Tournament that was held at Luveve High School on Saturday.

The victory means that the team now proceeds to the nationals, whose dates are yet to be confirmed. CBC went unbeaten on their road to claiming the top honours in the city.

CBC played five matches and in their opening match, they went up against the hosts, Luveve High School and won 2-0.

They followed it up with yet another similar score-line victories over Northlea High School and Mpopoma High School to book their place in the semi-finals.

In the last four of the event, CBC went on to face Premier High School whom they beat 2-0 as well to set up a final date against Khami which went on to end 2-0 as well in favour of the eventual champions.

However, the Under-17s were not the only CBC volleyball team in action. The school’s Under-20 side went to Harare where they finished in the quarter finals in a tournament played at St. George’s.

They opened their account with two wins against Nattie College and Tynwald High School where they won both matches 2-0. They however lost against St. George’s A 2-0 before going on to suffer a similar score-line defeat against Mazowe in the quarter-finals to crush out. – @brandon_malvin