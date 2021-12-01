CBZ appoints new managing director

Sikhulekelani moyo, Business Reporter

CBZ Holding Limited has appointed Mr Lawrence Nyazema as new managing director with effect from 1 January 2022.

Mr Nyazema is taking over from Mr Peter Zimunya who is stepping down after 42 years of service in the sector.

“Mr Nyazema joined CBZ bank as executive director – wholesale banking in January 2020.

“Prior to that, he spent 19 years with Barclays Bank now First Capital Bank in various capacities including being commercial director from April 2011 to January 2020,” said the company in a statement.

“The board of management congratulate Mr Nyazema on his new appointments and wish him all the best in his new role,” the statement reads.

Mr Zimunya will be retiring as managing director on 31 December 2021 after serving 16 years with Standard Chartered Bank before joining CBZ Bank in 1995 and served for 26 years in various capacities including that of chief operating officer.

“Mr Zimunya was appointed as managing director in 2012, a position he served up to date and was acting group chief executive officer for CBZ Holdings Limited from May 2018 to Jun e 2019.

“The board and management wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” the company said.

CBZ Holdings Limited is a financial services company that offers commercial banking, mortgage finance, asset management, short- and long-term insurance, and other non-financial [email protected]